Watch | Rare blue supermoon, which will appear after 14 years, dazzles night skies across the world

The rare blue supermoon, which will not appear for the next 14 years, dazzled the night skies of various countries across the world on Wednesday (August 30), including India, as the delighted sky watchers captured the phenomena.



This is the closest distance the full moon will be seen this year, which is comparatively much closer than where it was a month earlier on August 1.

It’s a bird! 🦅 It’s a plane! ✈️ It’s a… supermoon! 🌕 Don’t forget to check out the “super blue moon” on Aug. 31. It is called a super blue moon because it is a supermoon and the second full moon in a single calendar month. Learn more: https://t.co/cA0Y9UQS88 pic.twitter.com/RDOcsB6fIm — NASA Space Place (@NASAspaceplace) August 28, 2023 ×

This rare astronomical phenomenon has occurred due to the full moon coinciding with both a perigee moon and a blue moon. Astrologer Richard Nolle had originally coined the term ‘Super Blue Moon' in 1946.

The supermoon was observed by the naked eye in various cities in India and other countries like Vietnam, Greece, Turkey and Israel.

The super blue moon is visible in Irish skies for the first time since 2009 | Read more: https://t.co/Qcev5sJDML pic.twitter.com/S5Yxr63Jq1 — RTÉ News (@rtenews) August 29, 2023 ×

In Hanoi, the residents gathered at the city's West Lake to watch the 'blue supermoon' rise in the sky.

What is a Blue Supermoon?

Not reflecting its name, a blue supermoon is not blue in colour and shines in bright yellow colour. As per the Merriam-Webster dictionary, the term 'blue moon' is used to refer to the second full moon that occurs in a calendar month, while a supermoon refers to a full moon that occurs when the moon is present at the closest point in its orbit.

WATCH | Japan's Space Agency postpones 'moon sniper' lunar mission

Supermoons occur when it crosses its perigee, or the point considered closest to Earth during its elliptical orbit. The phenomena make the moon appear 14 per cent bigger compared to when it remains at its furthest point, and more brighter.

The Moon is doing the most: It's a Super Blue Moon!



So-called "super" because it's slightly closer to Earth and "blue" because it's the second full moon in a month. It peaks at 9:36pm ET on Aug. 30 (0136 UTC on Aug. 31).



Details & other sky highlights: https://t.co/MLYxQ9lSKH pic.twitter.com/B9GYMJTjtM — NASA (@NASA) August 30, 2023 ×

As per NASA, the full moons are defined by the exact moment they are opposite the Sun. On Wednesday evening, the space agency posted on X, “The Moon is doing the most: It's a Super Blue Moon! So-called "super" because it's slightly closer to Earth and "blue" because it's the second full moon in a month. It peaks at 9:36 pm ET on Aug. 30 (0136 UTC on Aug. 31).”

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.