Watch | Rare blue supermoon, which will appear after 14 years, dazzles night skies across the world

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: PrishaUpdated: Aug 31, 2023, 01:56 AM IST

The "Blue Supermoon", the second full moon of a calendar month, rises behind Galata tower in Istanbul. Photograph:(AFP)

Story highlights

The people observed supermoon in various cities in India and other countries like Vietnam, Greece, Turkey and Israel.
 

The rare blue supermoon, which will not appear for the next 14 years, dazzled the night skies of various countries across the world on Wednesday (August 30), including India, as the delighted sky watchers captured the phenomena.

This is the closest distance the full moon will be seen this year, which is comparatively much closer than where it was a month earlier on August 1.

This rare astronomical phenomenon has occurred due to the full moon coinciding with both a perigee moon and a blue moon. Astrologer Richard Nolle had originally coined the term ‘Super Blue Moon' in 1946.

The supermoon was observed by the naked eye in various cities in India and other countries like Vietnam, Greece, Turkey and Israel.

In Hanoi, the residents gathered at the city's West Lake to watch the 'blue supermoon' rise in the sky.

What is a Blue Supermoon?

Not reflecting its name, a blue supermoon is not blue in colour and shines in bright yellow colour. As per the Merriam-Webster dictionary, the term 'blue moon' is used to refer to the second full moon that occurs in a calendar month, while a supermoon refers to a full moon that occurs when the moon is present at the closest point in its orbit.

WATCH | Japan's Space Agency postpones 'moon sniper' lunar mission

Supermoons occur when it crosses its perigee, or the point considered closest to Earth during its elliptical orbit. The phenomena make the moon appear 14 per cent bigger compared to when it remains at its furthest point, and more brighter.

As per NASA, the full moons are defined by the exact moment they are opposite the Sun. On Wednesday evening, the space agency posted on X, “The Moon is doing the most: It's a Super Blue Moon! So-called "super" because it's slightly closer to Earth and "blue" because it's the second full moon in a month. It peaks at 9:36 pm ET on Aug. 30 (0136 UTC on Aug. 31).”

