Super Blue Moon 2023 Live: Here's how you can watch the brightest moon of the year in your country

Super Blue Moon 2023: The Super Blue Moon is just a few hours away. Skywatchers are preparing to see one of the biggest and brightest moons of the year will rise on Wednesday (August 30). Contrary to its name, the moon is not actually blue in colour but is referred to as per the definitions, which state the second of two full moons in a calendar month and its distance from Earth at the time of the full moon.

The Super Blue Moon 2023 is set to be seen on the night of August 30 and early morning of August 31.

This comes as the month of August was full of extravagant celestial sights.

The Super Blue Moon will be at a distance of 3,57,344 kilometers from the Earth which will make it appear larger than average size.

The Sky and Telescope magazine reported that a blue moon happens about once in a two and half years.

Here's how you can watch the Super Blue Moon on time:

Super Blue Moon 2023: When and Where to Watch in India & World

Moon enthusiasts can watch the Super Blue Moon after sunset during the dusk hours. The moon is expected to be at its peak around 8:37 pm EDT on Wednesday (Aug 30), Quint reported.

Skywatchers in Europe can see the Super Blue Moon slightly late and will get the chance to watch on Thursday (August 31).

Individuals in London can watch at 8:08 pm BST.

Furthermore, New Yorkers can watch it at 7:45 pm EDT and at 7:36 pm PDT in Los Angeles.

Super Blue Moon 2023 Live Streaming: Where to watch it LIVE

People can also watch the live streaming of the celestial event on the Virtual Telescope Project at 3:30 GMT on Thursday (August 31) and in India can watch the event live at 9:00 am IST.

According to NASA, people can also spot Saturn in the sky, which will be visible near the moon. It will appear to swing clockwise around the moon as the evening progresses.

(With inputs from agencies)

