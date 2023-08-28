Super Blue Moon to grace skies on August 30! Check timings & all you need to know

Super Blue Moon: The month of August brings a lunar extravaganza with some of the biggest celestial events of 2023. After witnessing meteor showers and a dazzling moon in the first week of the month, a Super Blue Moon will appear on Wednesday (August 30) on Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi Poornima. It is expected to hit its peak at 9:36 pm ET or 7:06 am IST. Contrary to its name, the moon will not be in blue colour but is called by the name due to the definition by Sky & Telescope magazine, which states the second full moon in a calendar month will be called a Blue Moon, NASA reported.

The Moon will appear full for 3 days around the peak of the full Moon, from Tuesday (August 29) to Friday night (September 01), as per NASA.

Super Blue Moon

The Super Blue Moon on Wednesday will also be joined by Saturn. The ringed gas giant will be just a few days past oppositions, the point at which it lies directly opposite the sun as seen from Earth, making it special.

Is there a moon every year?

As NASA stated, the Blue Moons happen about every two and half years later. However, as per reports, the next Moon is expected to appear in 2024. The last seasonal Blue Moon appeared in 2021.

According to NASA, no major meteor showers are predicted during the peak lunar cycle. However, three minor showers will peak at 6 or fewer visible meteors per hour under ideal conditions.

On the evening of August 30, the twilight ends at 8:43 EDT or 6:12 am IST and the moon will be rising 8 degrees above the east-southeastern horizon with Saturn 5 degrees to the upright.

How to watch Blue Moon across different regions?

For August 30: In London, the sun sets at 7:54 pm BST, followed by the moonrise at 8:08 pm BST. In New York, the sunset is at 7:33 pm EDT, following a moonrise at 7:45 pm EDT. In Los Angeles, the sun will set at 7:23 pm PDT and moonrise will transpire at 7:36 pm PDT.

For August 31: In London, the sun sets at 7:52 pm BST, while moonrise will occur at 8:24 pm BST. The full moon will reach its peak at 1:37 am BST.

