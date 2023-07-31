Supermoon to grace skies on August 1! Check timings and all you need to know about the space phenomenon

August 2023 brings a lunar extravaganza with some of the biggest celestial events of 2023. After a weekend of meteor showers, a dazzling sturgeon moon will appear on Tuesday, August 1. Due to the phenomenon, the supermoon will appear slightly larger and brighter than a typical full moon. It will be a captivating sight for people who gaze at the night sky.

The sturgeon moon gets its name from North America's largest fish, the sturgeon. The sturgeon moon's other names include grain moon, corn moon, lynx moon, and lightning moon. However, the original moniker comes from the fish's abundance in the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain in the summers.

August 2023 Supermoon

August is a special month as it brings two exceptional full moons, the sturgeon moon and an elusive blue moon, at the beginning and end of the month, respectively. The first supermoon of the year (Buck Moon) occurred in July. Moreover, the fourth and final supermoon of 2023, Harvest Moon, will happen in September. The last two full supermoons graced the sky in August 2018. The event will not occur again until 2037.

A supermoon occurs when the full moon's orbit brings it in the closest proximity to the Earth, known as perigee. It will be only 357,530 kilometres from the Earth's surface on August 1. The gleaming moon is an impressive cosmic sight for sky gazers.

The supermoon on August 1 will appear complete and radiant when it rises above the southeast horizon after sunset. The supermoon will peak at 02:32 PM ET on August 1 (12:02 AM IST on August 2 in India).

Another spectacular event to watch in August 2023 would be the blue moon. August 30 will be a blue moon, marking the second full moon this month.

The sturgeon moon and blue moon reveal many unique features of the moon, like lunar maria, the dark plains formed by ancient volcanic lava flows and rays emanating from lunar craters.

How to watch August 2023 Supermoon in India

In India, the visibility of the sturgeon moon depends on the weather conditions at around midnight IST on August 1. However, the blue moon may not be seeable, as it will reach peak brightness at 07:05 AM IST on August 31.

The best way to watch a supermoon is by using binoculars or backyard telescopes. Finding areas with clear skies can help one get a better look at the supermoon.

(With inputs from agencies)