WATCH | Raccoon gets help from police after getting jar stuck on its head

A raccoon with a jar stuck on his head approached two police officers for help in Sandusky, Ohio.

The Perkins Township Police Department in Erie County reported the incident. On Tuesday (Aug 15), Officer McDermott and Officer Waechter encountered a raccoon while getting gas for their cruiser at a local station. The body camera video shows the critter running up to the two officers with a jar on its head. McDermott removed the container from his head as Waecheter helped to hold him down. While calming the raccoon, the officers said, "We're going to help you, buddy. Hold on. It's okay, boy. okay."

The raccoon then scampered away from the cops after being released.

The Facebook post by the Perkins Township PD said, "Protect and Serve took on a little different meaning while Officers McDermott and Waechter were getting gas last night." The police department has dubbed the raccoon a 'bandit.' Perkins Township police said in their Facebook post, "It's often asked what is a typical day in law enforcement, and here's proof that there is no typical day."

Watch the video of the raccoon getting saved by the Ohio police officers.



This is not the first time a raccoon got help from the Ohio police after getting its jar stuck on the head.

In July, the Painesville Police Department responded to a report of a 'masked bandit with a mayo jar stuck on its head.' It turned out that the masked bandit was a raccoon who was strolling on the street near East Walnut Avenue.

Chad Balausky and Steve Ettinger, the officers, successfully saved the raccoon by calming it down and removing the mayonnaise jar from its head. Gill, the intern, moved away from the animal's way as it got free. The Painesville PD Facebook post said, "You never know what you'll see on the night shift."

(With inputs from agencies)