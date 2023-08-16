Who is Travis King? US soldier who crossed border to seek refuge in North Korea after facing 'racism'

A US soldier named Travis King has allegedly crossed the border to seek refuge in North Korea due to “racial discrimination” in the US military. The North Korean state media is claiming that the 23-year-old admitted that he has crossed “illegally” and wanted refuge in North Korea over “inhuman treatment” in the US.

Travis King had entered North Korea while on a civilian tour of the Joint Security Area (JSA)- the border between South Korea and North Korea. US officials said that the soldier crossed the border intentionally declining to classify him as a prisoner of war.

Washington said it could not verify the claims, which are Pyongyang’s first public comments on the case.

Who is Travis King? Why this US soldier crossed the border to reach North Korea?

Travis King is serving in the United States Army since January 2021 as a reconnaissance specialist. He was in South Korea as part of his rotation. Before crossing the border, he served two months in detention in South Korea for assault charges and was released on July 10.

King was supposed to fly back to the US to face disciplinary proceedings but managed to leave the airport and join a tour of the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), which separates North and South Korea.

The DMZ, one of the most heavily fortified areas in the world, is filled with landmines, surrounded by electric and barbed wire fencing, and monitored by surveillance cameras. Armed guards are supposed to be on alert 24 hours a day although witnesses say there were no North Korean soldiers present when King ran over.

His family have previously told US media that he had talked about experiencing racism in the army. They also said his mental health appeared to have declined prior to his disappearance.

"It feels like I'm in a big nightmare," said his mother Claudine Gates, adding the family was desperate for answers.

Is North Korea overplaying this amid US-North Korea tensions?

Analysts say North Korea is using Travis King’s detainment episode in raising its anti-US messaging around the world, at a time when relations between the two countries are their worst in years.

Pyongyang will most likely have relished the opportunity to highlight racism and other shortcomings in American society, especially given the international criticism it receives for human rights abuses.

The UN Security Council is due to hold a meeting on Thursday to discuss the human rights situation in North Korea for the first time since 2017.

