WATCH: 10-year-old Malaysian girl arranges chessboard in seconds while blindfolded, sets world record

Punithamalar Rajashekar, a 10-year-old girl from Malaysia, accomplished an extraordinary feat by arranging a chessboard blindfolded in a remarkable 45.72 seconds, securing a Guinness World Record for the "fastest time to arrange a chess set blindfolded."

Her motivation to attempt this record came from watching a documentary showcasing remarkable human achievements, according to the Guinness World Records.

Guinness World Records shared a video of Rajashekar's world record achievement on their YouTube channel, capturing the moment when she put on a blindfold amid enthusiastic applause from the audience.

With the call of "ready, set, and go," she commenced arranging the chess pieces. Rajashekar meticulously placed all the black pieces before proceeding to position the white ones. As she completed the task, she raised her hands and declared, "Stop."

An ecstatic Rajashekar told the Guinness World Records, "Seeing people push their limits and accomplish incredible feats really inspired me. [...] I was particularly drawn to the idea of setting a personal goal and pushing myself beyond my limits, and attempting a world record seemed like the perfect way to do that."

Four months into preparation

With the unwavering support of her father, Rajashekar took on her journey towards this remarkable achievement four months prior to the actual attempt.

Throughout her preparation and subsequent record-setting attempt, her family and teachers provided continuous encouragement and motivation, she told the Guinness World Records.

In addition to her Guinness World Record, Rajashekar has received numerous accolades, including the prestigious Asia's Outstanding Child Award for the 2022-2023 year. Her exceptional abilities have been showcased in various contests, including Malaysia's Kids Got Talent.

Praggnanandhaa: India's own chess prodigy

Indian chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa may not have clinched the World Cup title, but his outstanding performances is set to leave an indelible mark on the country's chess scene. The young Indian grandmaster ultimately secured the runner-up position when, in a tie-breaker round and was ultimately defeated by the world's top-ranked player, Magnus Carlsen, following two previous draws. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him on X for his "remarkable" performance and for putting up a "tough fight".