WATCH | Pink dolphins make splash in Louisiana waters, leaving social media stunned

A rare and captivating sight stunned the Louisiana waters last week as Thurman Gustin, an experienced fisherman with over two decades of experience, spotted not one but two pink dolphins swimming in Cameron Parish near the Gulf of Mexico on July 12.

Capturing the extraordinary encounter on video, Gustin shared it on Facebook, which quickly went viral, drawing widespread attention to the beautiful mammal that graced the region's waters.

An unprecedented experience

Having witnessed numerous dolphin sightings in the area, Gustin admitted that this particular encounter took him completely by surprise.

Even comparing it to his most remarkable wildlife experiences, such as observing a bobcat swimming across a bayou in Texas, he emphasised that nothing compared to the beauty of the pink dolphins.

A rare occurrence

Gustin expressed his astonishment at the rarity of such sightings, stating that despite his frequent visits to Louisiana, he had never come across anything like this before. The uniqueness of the encounter left a lasting impression on him, describing it as an unforgettable experience.

The mystery of the pink dolphins

While the pink river dolphin species inhabits freshwater river basins in South America, it is unlikely to be the species encountered by Gustin in Louisiana's waters. The most probable candidates are bottlenose dolphins, which are typically seen with grey coloration, common in the Gulf of Mexico. Dolphins displaying pink or white colouring are considered rare and are often attributed to albinism, according to the Blue World Institute.

The enigma of 'Pinky'

Speculations arise that the pink dolphin Gustin encountered might be none other than 'Pinky,' a renowned dolphin known to inhabit southern Louisiana.

First sighted in 2007 in the Calcasieu River, Pinky shares characteristics consistent with an albino dolphin, including reddish eyes and visible blood vessels due to the lack of pigment. The unique appearance of Pinky has earned her a considerable following on Facebook, where people share their own encounters with this extraordinary creature.