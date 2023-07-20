Florida shark attack: US military aspirant's life saved by surfer friend

In a terrifying incident at New Smyrna Beach, Florida, a 21-year-old college student, Chris Pospisil, narrowly survived a shark attack while surfing near the coast. The young adult's life was saved after his friend and fellow surfer, Reece Redish, came to his rescue just in the nick of time.

Shark attack in Florida: What happened?

While recalling the experience to the New York Post, Chris described how the shark emerged from beneath him, causing him to lose balance and fall backwards off his board.

"The shark came from under me on my board and tipped me backwards off my board, and I was falling backwards. I saw my foot in his mouth, and it dragged me under," Chris told Fox 35 Orlando.

As he plunged into the water, he saw the shark getting a hold of his foot and pulling him below the surface. Reacting swiftly, Reece noticed the commotion and quickly located his friend underwater.

Reece then swam to Chris and pulled him up to the surface, clutching onto his shirt and helping him onto the surfboard, according to reports.

Fragments of shark tooth found embedded in his bone

After the incident, Chris required immediate medical attention, and his cousin, Ashley, set up a GoFundMe page to assist with the mounting medical expenses.

The injuries sustained during the attack were severe, resulting in extensive 4-hour emergency surgery to repair seven tendons and several small arteries. The surgeon even discovered fragments of the shark's tooth embedded in his bone.

Due to the extent of his injuries, Chris faced a prolonged recovery period and was expected to be unable to work for 5-6 months.

This setback significantly impacted his plans to join the military after completing his education at the University of Central Florida.

Chris said he remains grateful to Reece for saving his life. He acknowledged that his foot would likely have some permanent numbness and stiffness due to the extensive tendon repairs.

Both friends were resolute in their commitment to continue surfing. Reece told the New York Post that he would be there for Chris once he recovered, eager to hit the waves together daily.

