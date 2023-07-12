WWE Legend The Undertaker saves wife from potential shark attack as video breaks the internet - Watch

A video has been doing the rounds where WWE legend The Undertaker saved his wife from a possible shark attack. Thus, the WWE legend has once again proved that he is not the one to mess with in real life. Throughout his memorable WWE career, the 'Deadman' has often dominated the ring and was one of the most intimidating and fierce characters. Recently, he proved that he is a strong character outside the ring as well, by taking on a shark.

The Undertaker came to his wife's rescue who could have been attacked by a shark. Revealing the whole incident, his wife Michelle McCool shared a video on her official Instagram handle and wrote, "I was simply enjoying a book on the beach when this 'vegetation' looked a lot like a shark... so I text hubby @undertaker". In addition, she expressed her gratitude towards her better half with a picture and captioned, "Kinda digging that last picture... A LOT #myprotector". THE DEADMAN's STARE-OFF WITH THE SHARK SAVES HIS WIFE Here's the viral video: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle McCool-Calaway (@mimicalacool)

In the video, Ms McCool admitted that she was surprised to see the shark so close to the land. "Guess I wasn't big enough to scare him away but you are," The Undertaker's wife stated in the clip.

Talking more about the video, the shark was swimming near The Undertaker and his wife, who were lounging on the beach. In the clip, the WWE legend then noticed the marine animal approaching closer to his wife when he looked down at it in a menacing way to steer it off. Ever since Ms McCool shared the incident on the social media platform, it has gained huge traction and gone viral in a jiffy.

One of the users commented, "The shark didn't want to go one on one with The Undertaker!" wrote one user. "Even the sharks don't want none of the deadman." On the other hand, another said, "The shark did not dare to come close to the deadman as all it saw was death," while a fourth explained, "Looks like a nurse shark, possibly. If it is, don't worry, they're completely harmless if that helps."

