Watch: Pilotless aircraft successfully completes first test in a first

In a first, a cargo plane completed its first successful flight without the presence of a pilot or any other crew members. A Cessna 208B Caravan aeroplane took off, completed its small journey, and landed without the pilot, or any other person on board.

A report by Unilad.com said that Textron Aviation Inc. created and built the plane in partnership with aircraft automation business Reliable Robotics.

The remarkable achievement happened on November 21 at Hollister Municipal Airport in San Benito County, California.

The report mentioned that the autonomation system for the aircraft was supplied by the company located in Mountain View, California.

AirNav.com stated that this pilotless flight was exceptional among other take-offs that happen at the airport. The journey was completed in around 12 minutes, with the plane flying in a circle and then returning to the airport.

Robert Rose, who is the co-founder and CEO of Reliable Robotics said in an interview with Forbes, that "this industry-first flight is a demonstration of remote operation of the world's most popular cargo plane, highlighting that the technology works and is within reach."

"The technical achievement furthers our goal of developing an advanced automation system that can be certified under the Federal Aviation Administration's exacting Part 23 airworthiness standards for normal category aircraft," Rose said.

"The ability to certify the system under existing regulations without special conditions or exemptions is critical to its safe integration into the National Airspace System (NAS)," Rose further said.