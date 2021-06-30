Watch: Pakistani social media influencer Susan Khan criticised for using lion as party prop

The newest episode in the disturbing trend of exploiting big cats as entertainment comes from Pakistan's Lahore, where a social media influencer is facing backlash for showcasing a sedated lion at her birthday celebration.

Susan Khan, a social media star, celebrated her birthday in Lahore with a sedated and chained-up lioness, shackled with an iron chain and surrounded by people dancing to loud music.

A guest who attended the party sent videos of the lion to Syed Hassan, who leads the non-profit organisation 'Project Save Animals.'

"If you look at the paws of the lion, they are stubbed, meaning they were declawed," Hassan told the Pakistani media outlets. "I've seen people in Pakistan showing off wild cats in public and social media. I find it messed up that people get pleasure from seeing an animal that is shackled and sedated."

Images of the chained huge cat at Khan's party, published by Pakistani organisation Project Save Animals, went viral online earlier this month, prompting netizens to demand that anyone who use wild animals as entertainment props face severe consequences.

Renting wild animals is common in Pakistan, but it is prohibited in some areas.

Another Pakistani star, actor Nadia Hussain, drew criticism last week for posting a family photo on Instagram with a chained lion.

