Watch | News anchor gets surprise marriage proposal from reporter boyfriend in studio

A local TV station anchor was caught by surprise after her “nervous wreck” boyfriend cum news reporter proposed to her in the studio when she was taping a segment.

The question was popped by reporter Riley Nagel to Cornelia Nichols on the show Sunday night when she was sitting behind the anchor desk at WRCB-TV based in Chattanooga. The anchor was under the impression that the reporter had arrived at the studio for a news promo.

“Coming up right now we have the story of two journalists who just so happen to find love in the same industry,” read Nicholson from a teleprompter when she slowly started realising what was happening. He added, “News 3’s Riley Nagel joins us in the studio with a special report?”

Nagel entered the studio with a bouquet of roses and started talking about his partner and how they met four years ago at another station in Montana.

“You’re always pushing me to be better in news and other aspects of my life and I thought it’d be fitting to ask you this question here since we met in news,” Nagel said to the anchor before going on his knee to propose her for marriage.

FIANCÉ: The love of my life proposed to me on tv 😭 I’m still in shock! This was the most perfect day. Thank you to all my friends/coworkers who helped hide this from me and make it happen! 💖💖 @Local3News pic.twitter.com/YL4iXyWpMF — Cornelia Nicholson (@CorneliaLocal3) August 20, 2023 ×

Nicholson, who appeared visibly shocked, answered yes with tears and gave her hand so that he could make her wear the ring on her finger. After both kissed and embraced each other, Nagel was seen letting out a huge sigh of relief.

Proposal video goes viral

“Remembering back he was like a nervous wreck,” said Nicholson, while speaking to The Post Tuesday. “His hands were shaking, I’ve never seen him be that nervous ever," he added.

The anchor said that the only time Nagel was nervous was the first day when he and Nicholson worked together at a separate station, she stated.

The video clip of the strange but lovely proposal went viral and was shown on-air during the 11 p.m. broadcast of the station that Nicholson anchored and was again telecasted in the early morning show on Monday.

Nicholson was aware that a proposal was coming but had never thought it would happen in-studio. “It didn’t even dawn on me that that would even be a reality,” she stated.

“Just watching it back, it’s so cute. But wow, I can’t believe you really did that, that’s crazy," Nicholson said.

