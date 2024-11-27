Hyderabad, India

In a shocking incident, the streets of the Indian city of Hyderabad were filled with mysterious blood-red liquid which sparked panic among the people.

The residents of the Venkatadri Nagar area close to the Jeedimetla Industrial Estate in Hyderabad were horrified to see the red water flowing on the streets.

According to reports, the liquid has gushed out of a manhole and filled the streets. This made it very difficult for the people to breathe while passing through that area because the liquid had a foul stench.

Different videos of the blood-red water flowing on the street were shared on social media which went viral.

Red Liquid Floods Streets in Venkatadrinagar, Worries Locals Looks like Telangana PCB in deep slumber Panic gripped the residents of Venkatadrinagar in Subhashnagar Division, near the Jedimetla Industrial Estate, on Monday evening when red-colored liquid suddenly gushed out… pic.twitter.com/IHkP6nMWuX — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) November 26, 2024 ×

What led to the blood-like liquid?

According to several residents, the illegal dumping of expired paint into the sewage system caused the situation.

However, the claim was dismissed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB).

"The incident shows how there is no monitoring of industrial waste being disposed of in the area. Pollution Control Board or GHMC has to initiate stringent measures against dumping this wastage in the street. There has to be a proper supervision of waste management in the vicinity," said K Lakshman, who is a resident of Jeedimetla, while speaking to the Times of India (TOI).

Explaining the situation, speaking to the outlet, a water board official from the Quthbullapur division said, "There have been no prior reports of such coloured water flowing from the local sewer network. This suggests that the chemical wastage was likely dumped directly onto the streets."

As per the reports, local people said that waste was previously dumped by the industries in the area's already polluted river.

(With inputs from agencies)