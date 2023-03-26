WATCH | Mississippi weatherman breaks down during news forecast of tornado destruction

The Mississippi tornado continues to expand its radius of destruction in the United States as extreme weather conditions continue to symbolise the threat from climate change. The destruction's forecast was caught in an emotional outburst of a meteorologist who was working on the geographical coordinates of the tornado that has been wreaking havoc over Mississippi.

A WTVA meteorologist, upon realising the scale of the damage from the tornado, became emotional and prayed to god for help.

In a video which is now going viral on social media, the meteorologist Matt Laubhan can be seen tracking the movement of the tornado in the video. As he realises that the tornado will directly hit the town of Amory, he just bends down to exclaim "Oh man", to let out a heavy sigh.

"Dear Jesus, please help them. Amen," Laubhan said after a pause.

Mississippi Tornado: The destruction trail

The death toll in the Mississippi tornado rose to 25 on Saturday as rescue workers continue their search through debris.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said dozens of people were injured in the storms.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has declared a State of Emergency and pledged to assist in the reconstruction efforts. The governor is traveling to observe the destruction in a region with numerous large fields of cotton, corn, soybeans, and catfish farms.

President Joe Biden of the United States has also made a commitment to provide federal aid, describing the devastation as "heartbreaking."

Images of destruction released by news networks showed complete structures reduced to debris and automobiles toppled onto their sides, with individuals making their way through the wreckage in the absence of light.

