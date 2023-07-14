Watch | Miraculous escape of passengers as plane shatters into pieces upon landing

In a miraculous escape, all 30 passengers on board a small plane survived after the jet crashed into a fence while landing and broke into pieces at Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu, Somalia.



The small aircraft veered off the runway and smashed itself into a fence because of which it suffered damages and its wings were broken. The accident was recorded and widely circulated on social media. The incident, which took place on Tuesday, left passengers and viewers in shock and disbelief.

As per the Somali Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA), no fatalities were reported in this and some suffered only minor injuries. "The SCAA would like to reaffirm that the preliminary report will be released once the current investigation concludes," stated an SCAA representative. A small passenger plane veered off the runway on arrival Tuesday at the Aden Adde international airport in Mogadishu, Somalia.



The Halls Airlines plane had 30 passengers and four crew members on board at the time of the accident. pic.twitter.com/JiVytCrtr9 — Kennedy Wandera (@KennedyWandera_) July 11, 2023 × In the footage of the incident, the aircraft was seen skidding off the tarmac and then breaking through a protective barrier.

The impact of the plane's collision with the fence could be clearly seen as debris scattered in different directions and the wings of the plane caught fire. No distress calls before crash Halla Airlines was operating the flight which had 30 passengers and a crew of four onboard.

No distress was signaled by the pilot and no issues were either reported to air traffic control before it crashed. Because of this, the experts have been left puzzled as they are trying to understand the cause of the crash.

WATCH | Argentina 'death flight' plane returned from US Somali Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Fardowsa Osman Egal stated that two people suffered injuries in the unfortunate accident. As the investigation continues, the authorities have been looking into every aspect of the incident. A spokesperson from Halla Airlines further stated that they are committed to carrying out the investigation transparently.



"The facts will be established once the cockpit voice recorder and black box are analysed," said the spokesperson. The incident is similar to a previous mishap which occurred in July 2022, in which 30 passengers had miraculously survived a plane crash that took place at the same airport.



During the landing at the runway, the ill-fated aircraft somersaulted, ending up upside down.

