WATCH | Meteor 'fireballs' illuminate Colorado skies in US

In the early hours of Sunday (August 27), awe-inspiring meteor "fireballs" illuminated the skies of the US state of Colorado, local media reports said. The celestial event was reported by at least 37 people in the state. Some of them also sent videos of the event to Denver7, a media outlet that covers in-depth news of Colorado news and developments.

As it was in the early morning, the celestial event was only witnessed by a few who were awake at the time.

A dazzling streak of light transformed the darkness into a momentary spectacle, as seen in the footage shared by people on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Videos capturing this meteor's journey across the nocturnal skies were shared by several Denver7 viewers. The incident reportedly occurred around 3 am, leaving a trail of brilliance in its wake.

Meteor's fiery display

The meteor's luminous descent was captured in videos from various points along the Front Range. It is worth noting that the Front Range is a mountain range of the Southern Rocky Mountains of North America located in the central portion of Colorado, and the southeastern portion of the US State of Wyoming.

So yeah this happened. At 3:33am this morning to be exact. View from Erie. Thanks to Sejal Patel for sending this to me. As an aside, I don’t study Meteors but it’s still pretty cool. #COwx #Meteor #Fireball #Viral #Colorado #Denver #NatGeo pic.twitter.com/RNfanwZ2zd — Meteorologist Kody Wilson (@kodythewxguy) August 27, 2023 ×

Among the footage received, one viewer's doorbell camera feed managed to catch the celestial event unfolding in the skies.

The meteor's fiery presence was so intense that it managed to light up the entire neighborhood, one viewer reportedly said. The footage seen on the social media platform shows the "fireballs" turning the nighttime scenery into a brief daytime event.

'Fireballs'

The remarkable phenomenon burn up at considerable altitudes in the atmosphere, often 10 to 20 miles above the Earth's surface. Despite their seemingly close encounters with the ground, only a few of these objects ever make it to the Earth's surface.

What's the science behind the colours?

The meteor's stunning luminosity and the mesmerising colors it exhibits are a result of the material's vaporisation upon entering Earth's atmosphere at speeds ranging from 50,000 to 70,000 mph. The distinct greenish hue that is frequently observed originates from the ionized oxygen's radiant glow.

