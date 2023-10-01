Watch | Man breaks record of eating hottest chilli pepper at fastest speed

A Canadian man Mike Jack, breaking his own world record of consuming 50 of the world’s hottest chilli pepper in the shortest duration, went on eating 85 more.



Guinness World Records recently announced that Canada's Mike Jack consumed 50 Carolina reapers, which is the hottest pepper in the world and known to contain 1.64m Scoville heat units, in a short duration of 6 minutes and 49.2 seconds.



The video shared by the Guinness World Records on the social media platforms showed Jack wearing a red bandana and gloves as ate all the peppers in front of a blowing fan. In between, the man at times started breathing heavily and closed his eyes. The onlookers were heard cheering him on and shouting, “Go, Mike!”

New record: Fastest time to eat 50 carolina reaper chilli peppers - 6 minutes and 49.20 seconds by Mike Jack 🇨🇦



He eventually went on to eat 135 peppers in this one sitting 🤯 pic.twitter.com/b5OxTBtbjd — #GWR2024 OUT NOW (@GWR) September 26, 2023 ×

After Jack ate all 50 peppers, consuming an average of one pepper every eight seconds, he went ahead and ate 85 more. In total, 135 Carolina reapers were consumed by Jack in a single-sitting.

The stunt helped the man grab the second place on the reaper challenger leaderboard of League of Fire, which has been tracking the highest number of Carolina reapers eaten by any person in a single sitting.

Initial shock of spiciness is intense: Mike Jack

Speaking to Guinness World Records about his experiences, Jack said, “The first pepper is the worst. The initial shock of spiciness is intense. The second one doesn’t seem as bad, but each one after that gets hotter and hotter as the peppers touch new places in your mouth.”



Even after building a spice tolerance in the last two decades, Jack stated that he is still feeling discomfort in his stomach.



“I get bad cramps. It feels like someone is squeezing and twisting my guts … Your mind is telling you to stop but you have to convince yourself to keep pushing through,” he stated.

WATCH | US mission in India breaks record, processes 1 million visa applications

Jack also has several other records in his name, with one being that of the fastest person to drink a bottle of hot sauce at 8.56 seconds and the other of the fastest person to gulp down one litre (about a quarter gallon) of tomato sauce at 1 minute and 5.56 seconds.



Earlier this year, the man also set a world record for the longest habanero pepper kiss after he along with his wife consumed a habanero pepper and kissed for 15 minutes and 6.5 seconds.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.