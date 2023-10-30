LIVE TV
Watch: Leopard seen roaming near Bengaluru's MS Dhoni international school, high alert in area

Bengaluru, India Edited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Oct 30, 2023, 04:40 PM IST

A leopard was captured on CCTV video in the Whitefield area of Bengaluru. Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

 

Whitefield residents in Bengaluru were alerted to remain indoors due to a leopard sighting near MS Dhoni International School on October 29. The school notified parents via email and implemented additional safety precautions. The leopard was later observed near GB Palya, with forest officials working to capture it.

Bengaluru's Whitefield residents received a cautionary note to stay indoors after a leopard was seen near MS Dhoni International School in the area on Sunday (Oct 29). The school took the initiative to email parents, asking them to take necessary safety measures for their children. 

"It has come to our attention that a leopard was spotted in the vicinity of Singasandra area, but according to the latest update, it has moved far away and was spotted near GB Palya and the forest department is in pursuit of capturing the leopard. We have implemented additional safety measures within the school premises," the letter read.

"Our security team is on high alert and will be closely monitoring the area. We kindly request your cooperation in reinforcing safety measures with your children," the letter further stated.

Watch the video here:

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos shared on social media

A combined effort of forest officials and the police was put into action to conduct a search operation in order to locate the leopard. 

CCTV footage says same leopard spotted at multiple locations

It is suspected that the same leopard was spotted in the Singasandra area of Bengaluru on Saturday (Oct 28), causing concern among residents and leading forest officials to increase surveillance.

Leopards have been previously spotted in residential localities near Electronic City, Bengaluru South, Kengeri, and Devanahalli. In January, Bangalore University issued a notice advising its staff and students residing on campus to restrict nighttime activities as a precaution following a leopard sighting on the university grounds.

author

Sneha Swaminathan

Sneha takes interest in everything that has political ramifications. Big time foodie and a tribal art fanatic. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, and went on to do her master's at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She's passionate about data-driven stories and in-depth explainers.

