Watch: Leopard seen roaming near Bengaluru's MS Dhoni international school, high alert in area

Bengaluru's Whitefield residents received a cautionary note to stay indoors after a leopard was seen near MS Dhoni International School in the area on Sunday (Oct 29). The school took the initiative to email parents, asking them to take necessary safety measures for their children.

"It has come to our attention that a leopard was spotted in the vicinity of Singasandra area, but according to the latest update, it has moved far away and was spotted near GB Palya and the forest department is in pursuit of capturing the leopard. We have implemented additional safety measures within the school premises," the letter read.

"Our security team is on high alert and will be closely monitoring the area. We kindly request your cooperation in reinforcing safety measures with your children," the letter further stated.

Leopard captured in CCTV inside Cadenza Kudlu gate, bengaluru on Saturday Early Hours.#Karnataka #Bengaluru #Bangalore#leopard #singasandra #dhonischool #Whitefield #wildlife #kannadanews #kudlugate #kudlu #electroniccity #news #NammaBengaluru pic.twitter.com/eFfSrUh10q — D (@DomainMint) October 30, 2023 × A combined effort of forest officials and the police was put into action to conduct a search operation in order to locate the leopard.

CCTV footage says same leopard spotted at multiple locations

It is suspected that the same leopard was spotted in the Singasandra area of Bengaluru on Saturday (Oct 28), causing concern among residents and leading forest officials to increase surveillance. 🚨 Leopard spotted wandering around in Whitefield, Bengaluru. Stay cautious. pic.twitter.com/ELDPXGzFKs — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) October 30, 2023 × Leopards have been previously spotted in residential localities near Electronic City, Bengaluru South, Kengeri, and Devanahalli. In January, Bangalore University issued a notice advising its staff and students residing on campus to restrict nighttime activities as a precaution following a leopard sighting on the university grounds.