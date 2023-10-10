Watch: Israeli cops in hot pursuit chase against Hamas terrorists near Gaza border

Video of an Israeli cop chasing a car believed to be driven by Palestinian terrorists in hot pursuit chase has gone viral on social media.

The clip, which was recorded through the helmet cam of the cop, shows the officer riding his bike, pulling out a gun and shooting at a moving vehicle.

According to the Israeli police, the incident took place near Netviot, a city near Gaza, where the cops were hunting down Hamas operatives amid a raging war that started this weekend.

The clip further shows a cop purportedly overtaking the car as another policeman on a bike shoots at the terrorists inside the car.

When the car stopped, the cops continued firing multiple rounds at them.

“Police and Border Police officers heroically neutralized two armed terrorists outside of Netivot on Saturday. We will continue working on the front lines to defend our civilians from terror,” Israel Police said in a post on X.

It said that the two in that car were killed in the shootout outside Netviot.

Israel security forces are currently engaged in an intense battle with the Hamas terrorist group which launched a surprised assault on the Jewish state on Saturday (Oct 7), killing hundreds of civilians and soldiers.

In response, Israel launched missile strikes and bombed the Gaza Strip, hitting 200 targets overnight.

Palestinian Health Ministry said that 770 people have now been killed in the Gaza Strip since Israel launched its retaliatory air strikes on Saturday.

Around 4,100 have been injured.

Hamas, meanwhile, has warned it would carry out ISIS-style executions on civilian hostages if Israel persists with its airstrikes.

Between 100 and 150 people are being held in Gaza, Israel estimates.

Israel has remained steadfast in its resolve to wipe out the terror group and expressed its determination to escalate its attacks, including the possibility of a ground incursion into Gaza.