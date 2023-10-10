Playboy ends contract with Mia Khalifa over support for Hamas, removes her channel from app

Adult magazine Playboy has reportedly terminated its contract with former pornstar Mia Khalifa, citing her recent social media posts expressing support for Palestine and Hamas amid the Israel-Hamas war. In a statement, the magazine condemned Khalifa's comments as "disgusting and reprehensible," particularly her celebration of Hamas's attacks on Israel.

Mia Khalifa's controversial posts

Khalifa's journey into controversy began when she posted a message on social media platforms expressing solidarity with Hamas militants. Her message, which urged people to stand with Palestinians, quickly attracted attention and criticism from various quarters. She emphasised that those who failed to support Palestinians were on the wrong side of history, invoking the apartheid analogy.

Shortly after, Khalifa added fuel to the fire by posting another message, this time encouraging freedom fighters in Palestine to capture the unfolding events in horizontal, high-quality 4K footage. Her intention appeared to be preserving a historical record of the struggles faced by Palestinians in their quest for freedom from what she referred to as an "open-air prison."

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.

Backlash and fallout

Mia Khalifa's social media posts triggered a significant backlash, with Canadian podcaster and radio host Todd Shapiro leading the charge. Shapiro, who was Khalifa's business partner and collaborator in Red Light Holland Corp, swiftly terminated their association, announcing her immediate firing. He vehemently criticised Khalifa for seemingly condoning violence, death, rape, beatings, and hostage-taking, labelling her stance as "disgusting" and "beyond disgusting."

The fallout from her posts extended to her critique of reality star Kylie Jenner, who had posted and later deleted a message expressing support for Israel. Khalifa challenged Jenner's understanding of geopolitics and called for a coherent response, highlighting the responsibility of influencers with vast followings to engage thoughtfully in global issues.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.