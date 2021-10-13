Watch: Indian man cuts 550 cakes in Mumbai for his birthday

Birthdays are special and everyone has their own unique ways of celebrating their special day. Some people opt for an over-the-top party and some choose three-tiered cakes. An Indian man, however, decided to take it to a whole another level.

A man from Mumbai, Maharashtra, became popular on social media after a video of him cutting 550 birthday cakes surfaced.

In a video doing rounds on the social media platforms in India, a man from Mumbai, Surya Raturi, can be seen cutting 550 cakes to celebrate his birthday. Cakes of different shapes, sizes and flavours were kept on three long tables, making a train of cakes for one man’s birthday.

With knives in both hands, Surya, dressed in a white shirt, can be seen going on a cake-cutting spree as he rushes to cut 550 cakes quickly.

This video is reported to be from the Kandivali area of Mumbai. Locals can also be seen cheering as Surya rushes to cut all cakes in the 2.5-minute-long video. Locals also motivated him and celebrated his big day by bursting party poppers, which were placed in middle of cakes.

Surya’s birthday cake addiction comes almost a year after another man in India, last year, used a sword to cut his birthday cake. His photo went viral on the internet, which ultimately led to his arrest and a raid at his home address.

Similarly, another man had used a gun to shoot his birthday in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district. In the video, which went viral, he could be seen shooting at his birthday cake, which was placed in the middle of a road.