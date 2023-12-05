Watch: In this Japanese restaurant, people pay not for food, but to get slapped for just $2

Restaurants across the world have often employed innovative ways to draw as many customers they can. From providing a great ambient experience to serving some lip-smacking dishes, eateries have over the years gained patrons for their extraordinary services.

However, in Japan, a wave of customers is flocking to a restaurant in Nagoya not because of the dishes they serve, but rather for their bizarre services.

This eatery, called Shachihoko-ya izakaya, serves snacks along with a hearty side of slaps given by its female waitresses.

The restaurant is situated in Nagoya's most popular nightlife quarter Nishiki Sanchome, which is known for the costumes worn by its staff.

For just 300 yen ($2), kimono-dressed women will slap a willing customer in the face with a palm, over and over again.

People flock to get their cheeks red

The restaurant is said to have registered brisk business of late, as an increasing number of Japanese men and women, including curious foreigners, want to try the painful experience.

If the customer has any staff specific in mind to turn their cheeks red, then they have to shell out 500 yen ($3.40), local media reported. × Sometimes the slapping fest goes so hard that one time a man had to be wheeled out even before a line of the patron-striking waitresses could finish their turns.

However, the customers instead of getting angry, become more excited, with local media reports even claiming that some even felt at peace after such a painful experience.

“The harder the female staff slapped them, the more excited the patrons became,” Chinese language media publication Liberty Times Net report claimed.

Videos go viral

“Not only were the patrons not angry, but they appeared to feel more relaxed after getting hit. They would even thank the staff member who smacked them.”

However, the restaurant decided to discontinue this bizarre service last month after some of the videos of the slapping fest went viral, drawing the attention of local authorities.

Last month, it issued a statement on social media X, urging people not to come by expecting to get slapped.

“Shachihoko-ya currently does not offer slaps. We appreciate the attention it has received today, but we cannot accommodate visits with the intention of receiving slaps,” the English translation of the message read.