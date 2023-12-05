Video: House explosion rocks Virginia neighbourhood after suspect fires flare gun

A house in Arlington County in the US state of Virginia exploded as police were attempting to execute a search warrant, said the local authorities, on Monday (Dec 4), after receiving reports of someone firing a flare gun from inside a house.

Images and videos on social media show the moment the house burst into flames while police vehicles could be seen outside a brick house.

What do we know so far?

The local police were sent to the home around 4:45 pm (local time) after receiving reports of a man firing a flare gun from inside the house located on the 800 block of North Burlington Street.

“POLICE ACTIVITY: ACPD is in the 800 block of N. Burlington Street investigating a suspect who has discharged a flare gun from his residence. Expect continued police activity and avoid the area,” the Arlington Police Department had said, in a statement on X.

Around 8:30 pm (local time) officers obtained a search warrant and while trying to execute it, the suspect allegedly fired multiple rounds, according to local officials, before the house exploded.

“The suspect inside the residence discharged several rounds,” said the Arlington County police spokesperson Ashley Savage. The suspect was not immediately identified but was inside the house when the explosion happened, the spokesperson added.

The fire was still being put off, as of 10:00 pm (local time). The condition of the suspect and other occupants of the house, if any, was not immediately known as fire officials said they were waiting for a utility company to arrive before they could enter what remained of the structure.

“At this point, we’re only aware of one individual who was inside the home,” said Savage.

Several officers around the house suffered minor injuries, but none required hospitalisation, according to American media reports.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately known. Savage said it was also not clear if the rounds that were fired as officers approached were from the flare gun or some other weapon.

“I was in the back of my house, and I had been hearing prior to this, some sort of firecracker sorts of sounds, and then suddenly there’s a loud boom, and my entire house is shaking,” neighbour Ann-Elise Quinn told NBC4 Washington.

She added, “All the lights went off immediately.”