Watch: Imran Khan can join popular Indian comedy show, says Reham Khan as she mocks her ex-husband

Reham Khan, ex-wife of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan might have an option for 'Kaptaan' on what to do next after getting ousted from power last week.

Reham mentioned former cricketer Imran Khan's "comedic talent" and suggested that he can be a good replacement for Navjot Singh Sidhu in a popular comedy show 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Reham was commenting on the alleged "foreign conspiracy" that Imran Khan mentioned several times before voting on no-confidence was concluded. He still mentions citing a "threat letter".

She referred to Imran's praise for India as a "khuddar quam (self-respecting people)". She said that India should make space for Imran and he can try his luck in Bollywood - the Indian film industry.

She was asked by a reporter whether Imran will be a hero or villain, Reham said that "depends on him". She added, "In Bollywood, heroes become villains and villains become more popular."

"But I feel he also has comedic talent... If nothing else, you know Paaji's (Navjot Sidhu's) place is vacant in The Kapil Sharma Show. And now, he is also into shero-shayari (Urdu couplets)," she added.

"Also, he has very good relations with Paaji, so I feel there can be some sharing with him," she barbed further.

Navjot Sidhu is a former Indian cricketer, who was active when Imran Khan used to play international cricket. Sidhu was a part of "The Kapil Sharma Show" as a special guest and was ousted from the show following some controversial statements.

