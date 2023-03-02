WATCH | Husky dog rescued after spending 23 days under Turkey earthquake rubble

Nearly a month after deadly earthquakes struck Turkey, rescue operations are still underway. On Wednesday, a dog named 'Alex' was rescued from under the rubble after 23 days in Hatay’s Antakya district. The municipality teams were going about their business when they heard the dog's whimper coming from the debris of the buildings flattened.

The rescue workers quickly jumped on the scene and managed to find the dog. However, it took almost 1.5 hours to retrieve Alex, who was trapped deep inside the debris. The little husky looked happy and even wagged his tail a little when rescued by the workers.

The crew provided Alex with nourishment and water before handing him to members of the Animal Rights Federation (HAYTAP). A video after the rescue operation showed Alex receiving a lot of head scratches and pets from the people nearby.

The group later ferried the dog, not in the best shape, as he lost a lot of weight to Antakya for treatment and recuperation.

This is not the first instance when a miracle rescue has been reported from quake-hit areas. Last month, a man was pulled from deep under the debris, nearly 278 hours or 12 days after being trapped under it.

The man, identified as Hakan Yasinoglu was also found in Hatay, a province located near the Syrian border and one of the regions most affected by the earthquake.

Yasinoglu was carried out on a stretcher with an IV drip attached to him, covered in a golden thermal jacket. According to rescue workers, it was a miracle that Yasinoglu survived as the temperature plummets near zero degree celsius at night - making it almost impossible to survive without minimal heat.

Turkey and Syria were rocked by one of the most powerful earthquakes in recent memory that has already taken the lives of over 50,000.

(With inputs from agencies)