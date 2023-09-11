WATCH | Hawaii volcano belches out fountains of lava after nearly two months of silence

Kilauea, renowned as one of the globe's most active volcanoes, suddenly roared back to life on Sunday (September 10), breaking a two-month silence in its fiery activity.

The dramatic reawakening of this natural giant occured in a manner that could safely captivate spectators, as they beheld the spectacle of molten lava erupting from the depths of Kilauea within a national park located on the majestic Big Island.

Watch the video here:

Kīlauea Volcano, Hawaii, one of the most active volcanoes on Earth has just begun erupting again.



Fascinating 1 minute timelapse of the eruption. pic.twitter.com/2iGcID81Zx — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) September 11, 2023 ×

What does the Hawaii Volcano Observatory say?

The Hawaii Volcano Observatory, a vigilant sentinel of volcanic activity, reported that this fresh eruption made its debut in the afternoon at Kilauea's summit, as reported by the Associated Press.

As molten rock surged forth, it was accompanied by the release of gases, and this combination, bore an ominous consequence: volcanic smog, or "vog," would gradually envelop areas downwind from Kilauea, affecting the atmospheric quality.

Amidst this spectacle of nature's fury, the observatory issued advice to those residing near the park: stay vigilant and steer clear of the volcanic particles that had been spewed into the air during the eruption. With caution as their guide, they sought to ensure the safety and well-being of those residing in proximity to this volcanic marvel.

In response to the eruption's resurgence, the volcano's alert status was elevated to a warning level, sending a clear signal of potential hazards. The aviation colour code concurrently transitioned to red, as scientists assessed the eruption's dynamics and the associated threats it posed to the region.

Located in an enclosed region of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Kilauea is one of the world's most active volanoes.

In 2019, a series of earthquakes and a major belch out at Kilauea led to devastation of hundreds of homes and businesses.

(With inputs from agencies)