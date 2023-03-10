WATCH | Hair-raising video captures nine-foot-long rat snake trying to bite zookeeper

Zookeeper Jay Brewer recently shared a video in which he was seen holding a nine-foot-long rat snake. The hair-raising video also captured how the snake tried to bite him.

Brewer who has been running the Reptile Zoo and has been an avid Instagram user, keeps sharing videos of his interactions with different reptiles and intriguing his followers.

“Never seen one of these and wow got way too close. One of the largest rat snakes in the world and this one is pushing 9 feet long. They are called keeled rat snakes and are rear-fanged. That means they need to chew on you to release their venom but the good news is, most rear-fanged snakes have a mild venom. I thought I would pass on finding out, they are very fast on all surfaces even going through trees and water, one beautiful southeast Asian snake,” Brewer wrote.

The video was shared a few days ago. After getting posted, the video has received over 8.7 lakh views and the figures are only increasing.

Additionally, the viral video also collected around 40,000 likes. Various comments were posted by people while reacting to the video.

WATCH | WION Dispatch: TikTok's secret 'heating' button can make anyone go viral

“Had my anxiety through the roof while watching this. Glad you’re safe,” an Instagram user posted. “Is this one venomous?” asked another user. Replying to which, the zookeeper said, “Yes, he is rear-fanged venomous.”

A third user said, “Always Jay being awesome and making us worry about him so much at the same time. Haha, please, be careful.” “You are so brave, love from India,” another user wrote.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.