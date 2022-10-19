WATCH | Giant sunfish found last year believed to be the world's heaviest bony fish

A giant fish, discovered in the Azores archipelago in Portugal last year, weighed around three tonnes (2,744 kilogrammes). The large ocean sunfish, believed to be the world's heaviest bony fish, was found dead.

Although, the fish was found last year, floating near Faial Island off Horta Harbor in the central North Atlantic in December, but details have been recently published in the Journal of Fish Biology.

In the report, a team of researchers who are affiliated with several institutions in Portugal released details of this extremely large ocean sunfish. The researchers worked with a colleague from New Zealand and another from Japan. They probed why the fish might have died.

The carcass of this giant fish was found by fishermen working off the coast. It was floating on the surface of the sea. The fishermen pulled it out and brought it to the shore.

Initially, it was identified as a southern or bump-head sunfish. Later, the Atlantic Naturalist Association was alerted by the fishermen to study the details.

The study was led by marine scientist Jose Nuno Gomes-Pereira in association with the ocean conservation and research nonprofit Atlantic Naturalist.

A video has also been shared by Atlantic Naturalist on Thursday. It shows how the fish was examined, what kind of equipment was used, etc.

During the investigation, the research found that the fish was injured. The possible death cause could have been a large dent, that was seen in its head.

Watch the video here:

