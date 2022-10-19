'Very scary:' 23-year-old US woman gives birth two days after finding out about pregnancy

Another shocking pregnancy story grabs attention. A couple in the US witnessed the most shocking news of their lives. The couple found out that they were pregnant and then the baby was delivered after 48 hours. Can you believe that?

A pregnancy generally is for nine months, but in the case of Peyton Stover, a 23-year-old first-year teacher in Omaha it was something different and unusual to witness.

After ignoring her symptoms of fatigue which she thought was because of job stress, she finally visited the doctor. Stover in conversation with KETV said, "I just thought it was normal to be tired all the time."

Also read | 'One in a million': 19-year-old woman gives birth to twins with different biological dads

She went to the doctor after noticing various changes in her body. She had swelling in her legs, and that's when the doctor gave her the news that she was pregnant, and that a baby is on board.

The doctors took her tests again, did an ultrasound and confirmed the news. Further, Stover was told that her kidneys and liver has stopped functioning and need to be admitted for treatment.

Also read | Man found guilty of killing California student Kristin Smart in 1996

The medical reports revealed that the first-year teacher has preeclampsia, a pregnancy condition which causes severe complications and is characterised by high blood pressure and signs of other organs getting damaged.

Stover's boyfriend said that doctors came into action and then the baby was delivered that night. The doctors performed C-section to save the child and the baby. Stover claimed the situation to be "very scary" for the parents.

Stover gave birth to a baby boy, who weighed four pounds and was born 10 weeks early. the couple later said that they always wanted to be parents and cannot believe that all of this happened.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE