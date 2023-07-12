WATCH | Giant panda gives birth to twins for first time in South Korea

For the first time, a giant panda has given birth to twin cubs at a theme park in South Korea. The twins, both female, were born at the Everland theme park near the capital city of Seoul last week.

"This feels like a great opportunity to call for better protection and preservation of pandas, which have become a symbol for endangered species," Donghee Chung, the head of the zoo, said.

While the first twin weighed 180 grams, the second, which arrived two hours later, weighed 140 grams. Ai Bao was the proud mother of the pandas and could be seen caring for her newborns while the veterinarians examined the tiny cubs.

After the birth, the resort released a statement saying the mother and her newborns were in good health. The resort workers will now observe the cubs' health and determine when to unveil them to the public.

Ai Bao, who was brought alongside Le Bao, a male panda to South Korea from China in 2016 on a 15-year lease, had previously birthed a female cub named Fu Bao.

"Compared to when Fu Bao was born, there are two of them this time and I think (the parents) must be twice as happy," zookeeper Cherwon Kang said. Giant panda Ai Bao gave birth to female twin cubs on July 7 at South Korea's Everland Resort.



Also read | Female giant panda on loan from China dies suddenly in Thai zoo, Beijing to investigate cause of death Fu Bao's birth Fu Bao also attracted media attention after her birth. However, South Koreans expressed displeasure when it was announced that baby Fu will have to return to China about a year from now to find a mate.

“The happiness of people should be seen differently from the happiness of animals. As a zookeeper, I want to put the happiness of animals first," said Kang Chul-won, a zookeeper at the theme park.

The average life expectancy of a giant panda is about 15 years. However, in captivity, some have managed to live for as long as 38 years. Though keeping pandas away from their natural habitat may not go down well with some, it is part of decades-old conservation efforts that have led to an increase in their population. According to reports, between 40 per cent to 50 per cent of panda births result in twins.

The species was facing extinction at a time with fewer than 1,000 remaining, but since the start of conservation efforts, the numbers have increased to 1,800 in the wild and captivity.

(With inputs from agencies)