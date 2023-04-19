Female giant panda on loan from China dies suddenly in Thai zoo, Beijing to investigate cause of death

Lin Hui, a 21-year-old giant panda who became a country favourite in Thailand died on Wednesday at the Chiang Mai Zoo in Chiang Mai province - six months before she was due to return home in China. Lin was sent to Thailand on a long-term loan from China as part of the 'panda' diplomacy programme.

The cause of Lin's death is not immediately clear but according to Thai media, she became ill on Tuesday morning as her nose was seen bleeding when she laid down after a meal.

Wutthichai Muangmun, the zoo director stated that she was rushed to a joint Thai-Chinese veterinarian team but her condition deteriorated and she died early Wednesday morning. Muangmun informed that the zoo had a $435,000 insurance policy in the name of Lin.

“China is saddened by the death of the giant panda Lin Hui,” Wang Wenbin, a foreign ministry spokesperson, said in Beijing.

He added that China “immediately organised experts to guide the Thai side to carry out rescue work through video link" after hearing about Lin's health but unfortunately, it could not be enough. Beijing has stated that a team of experts will be constituted to carry out a joint investigation into the cause of Lin's death.

Last giant panda in Thailand

Notably, Lin Hui was the last of the three pandas in Thailand. She was brought to the south-east Asian country in 2003 on a 10-year loan but managed to stay beyond it for being a crowd favourite.

Lin Hui and her mate Chuang Chuang made headlines across the globe when they were shown "panda pornography" in an attempt to improve their physical intimacy.

After the efforts yielded no result, the zoo officials used artificial insemination to impregnate Lin who gave birth to Lin Ping in 2009. A 24-hour "Panda Channel" that aired between 2009 and 2012 in Thailand managed to turn Lin into a household name.

After her death, Srettha Thavisin, a prime ministerial candidate for the country's opposition Pheu Thai Party tweeted a message, remembering how the panda had brought joy to Thais over the years.

"Thank you Lin Hui or "Kham Euai", the Lanna name of this female giant panda. Goodwill Ambassador between Thailand and the People's Republic of China who has spent nearly 20 years creating happiness for Thai people to smile and enjoy the cuteness," tweeted Thavisin.

"But another angle reminds us of the hearts of animals that have been raised in zoos all their lives. whether this is the best thing for them or not."

The average life expectancy of a giant panda is about 15 years. However, in captivity, some have managed to live for as long as 38 years. Though keeping pandas away from their natural habitat may not go down well with some, it is part of decades-old conservation efforts that have led to an increase in their population.

The species was facing extinction at a time with fewer than 1,000 remaining but since the start of conservation efforts, the numbers have increased to 1,800 in the wild and captivity.

(With inputs from agencies)