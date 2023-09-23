WATCH | Free-climber arrested after scaling 50-storey ‘Cheesegrater’ skyscraper in London

A man was arrested in the United Kingdom, on Friday (September 22) after free-climbing one of the tallest skyscrapers in London nicknamed the Cheesegrater. The video of the incident which has since gone viral, shows a topless man scaling the 50-storey building seemingly without any climbing equipment and the officers waiting on the roof of the building where the man was eventually arrested.

‘Just some idiot’

The footage shot by bystanders shows a man climbing up the Leadenhall Building, more commonly referred to as the ‘Cheesegrater’ in the UK, which is a 225-metre (738ft) and appeared to have no safety equipment.

The video of the incident was shared by several users on X which have garnered thousands of views and likes since. “Just some idiot climbing the cheese grater building (122 Leadenhall street) in London today (September 22),” said one user along with the video, on the microblogging platform.





A free-climber has been arrested after scaling the 'Cheesegrater' skyscraper in the City of London.



Police arrest the ‘free-climber’

The man has been described as a free climber, by the British media, which is a sport that involves climbing on rocks, scaling mountains or walls and in this case, a building using one’s hands and feet with no equipment to help one climb but using a rope or harness for safety.

The London police said that the suspect was met by officers on the roof before being arrested. “A man has been arrested for aggravated trespass after climbing up the Leadenhall building in the City,” said Chief Inspector Tom Fisher, of the City of London Police, in a statement.

“We were called at 9.06 am (local time) and quickly put a cordon in place. He was met on the roof by police officers and taken into custody,” the statement added. The name of the so-called daredevil was not immediately known.

