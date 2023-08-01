Watch | Drone captures shark clattering into fishing boat in Florida eight times

A terrifying yet amazing drone footage captured by a fisherman has revealed the moment a shark attacked his friend's boat, off the Palm Beach coast in Florida, USA.

Josh Jorgensen, known for producing videos for the popular BlacktipH Fishing YouTube channel, posted the footage on his Instagram account, leaving viewers shocked at the sheer power of the apex predator.

While flying the drone. Jorgensen filmed two large cobia swimming alongside a bull shark. Since cobia is regarded as one of the best-tasting fishes in the ocean, Jorgensen's friend revved his boat and went into the waters to catch the fish.

“I was flying my drone at the beach and spotted two huge cobia swimming with a bull shark. Cobia is one of the best tasting fish in the ocean. So, I called my buddy Carl, and he raced over to try to catch them," said Jorgensen.

While Jorgensen piloted the drone, he spotted the bull shark heading towards the boat's stern and ramming itself into the outboard motors and thrashing about the water. Such was the power of the shark that the boat, weighing a few tonnes easily, started shaking.

“The shark attacked the boat five times, swam away and then came back for more. In total, the shark attacked Carl’s boat eight times."

After the shark had its fill and retreated, Jorgensen's friend brought the boat back to the shore where the extent of the damage was clearly visible. The engine suffered considerable destruction, with parts broken and ripped out, possibly by the sharp teeth of the shark. Fortunately, the engine was salvageable and only needed a few new parts for the repair job.

Sharks and their close encounter with humans

Apart from bull sharks, tiger sharks and great white sharks are also known for regularly engaging with humans. Last month, wildlife photographer Kevin Christopherson at San Onofre State Beach also captured a footage which showed how close the sharks swim to unsuspecting humans.

Notably, a recent study by California State University found that sharks swim much closer to humans than previously imagined. The researchers arrived at the conclusion after conducting over 1,500 drone flights spanning two years in southern Santa Barbara County and central San Diego County.

"In both spots, the sharks were observed swimming near humans on 97 per cent of the days surveyed, and often within 50 yards of wave breaks. The sharks generally came closest to surfers and stand-up paddle boarders," the study revealed.

(With inputs from agencies)