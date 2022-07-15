Watch: Cranes, CPR & more, dramatic video shows rescue operation involving a mother elephant and her calf

In a dramatic rescue, a baby elephant was fished out of a manhole while its mother had to be given CPR. A video of the dramatic rescue is doing the rounds on the internet and people are obsessed, rightfully so. As per an AFP report, the incident is from the Nakhon Nayok province of Thailand. The mother-baby elephant duo were reportedly travelling through the jungle with their herd when the baby tumbled into a manhole. While the rest of the herd kept moving, the baby elephant's distressed mother remained rooted to the spot.

Watch | Bees that are fish, to the elephant that's human: Five defining cases in animal rights

A passing resident witnessed the pair's dilemma and quickly alerted wildlife officials and Khao Yai National Park authorities to their plight.

Here's a video of the amazing rescue:

VIDEO: Baby elephant pulled from manhole in Thailand.



Its mother stayed with the infant as it was unable to climb out, and had to be sedated to allow the rescue to go ahead. Unfortunately the mother then partially tumbled into the hole and had to be pulled out herself pic.twitter.com/HOX9YZ0gOu — AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 15, 2022 ×

The would-be rescuers rushed onto the spot but were unable to do anything in the presence of the frantic mother elephant. So, they decided to anaesthetise the pachyderm.

However, upon being given the tranquiliser, the mother elephant too tumbled into the hole, though only partially. She then had to be lifted out with the help of a digger. She had to be administered CPR, however, the reason behind this remains a bit unclear. In the video multiple people can be seen jumping on her chest, putting pressure there so as to revive her.

Also read | Indian court compares a wife removing mangalsutra to 'mental cruelty'. Internet reacts!

In the meanwhile, the calf was rescued from the manhole and was reunited with its mother.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plants Conservation reported that the calf and its mother had safely retreated back into the jungle.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION LIVE HERE:

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.