Watch: Double-storey Alaska house collapses into river amid record glacial flooding

A dramatic incident occurred in Alaska as a two-storey house succumbed to the Mendenhall River's force after unprecedented glacial flooding in the city.

A video capturing the moment of destruction shows the house being swept away by the raging river.

According to reports from Sky News, the floodwaters caused significant damage to at least two buildings and eroded riverbanks over the weekend. However, by Monday (August 7), the water levels started receding. No injuries or fatalities were reported during this natural disaster.

Understanding the cause

The video, shared on Instagram by Elopement Photographers, provides insight into the factors leading to this calamity. As explained in the caption, the flood was triggered by the melting of the "Suicide Glacier" during the summer months.

The melted water accumulates in the "Suicide Basin" just above the Mendenhall Glacier. At some point, the natural ice dam breaks, releasing a massive surge of water accumulated over the summer. This event marks the worst flood of its kind in the history of Juneau, Alaska.

Evacuation orders and response

In response to the flooding, city officials issued evacuation orders for residents.

The National Weather Service (NWS) also received reports of large trees collapsing into the Mendenhall River near Juneau on Saturday night as water levels continued to rise, further eroding the banks.

Glacial outburst flooding and climate change

Glacial outburst flooding occurs when trapped water finds an escape route through cracks in thinning ice dams. This phenomenon has become more prevalent worldwide due to climate change.

As global temperatures rise, glacial melt becomes accelerated, leading to more frequent and severe flooding events.

Scientists have raised concerns that climate change is driving extreme weather events like the glacial flooding witnessed in Alaska. The record-breaking heatwaves experienced in North America, Europe, and China in July have been linked to human-induced climate change, playing an "absolutely overwhelming" role in their intensity and frequency.

Similar incidents and consequences

Last year, Pakistan faced the consequences of climate change-driven glacial melt and heavy monsoon rains, resulting in extensive flooding. The disaster damaged crops and infrastructure, causing the loss of at least 1,700 lives.

As climate change continues to impact our planet, the urgency to address its implications becomes ever more critical. The Alaska incident serves as a stark reminder of nature's immense power and the devastating consequences we face if immediate action is not taken to combat climate change.