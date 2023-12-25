Watch: Dog rescued from rubble 30 hours after deadly earthquake hit China

Chinese relief workers won over the Chinese internet last week after a video emerged showing them rescuing a dog stuck in the mud and cement debris following a deadly earthquake.

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit the country’s northwest on December 18, killing at least 148 people and causing damage worth millions according to official data.

Over the following days, the heartwarming video of the poor golden retriever being rescued broke the Chinese internet. × The footage, captured on a smartphone, shows rescuers pulling out the dog from a narrow passage, which had been dug through the mud using shovels and iron rods.

How was the dog rescued?

When the earthquake hit China’s Qinghai province on Monday, the poor dog ended up being buried deep under the wrecked home.

However, when the owner of the house heard his dog bark even after several hours of the earthquake, he immediately contacted the rescuers.

To the utter joy of the locals, the dog was finally rescued after about 30 hours of the tragedy.

Afterwards, the dog was taken to a nearby vet clinic, which showed signs of dehydration.

Reactions on Chinese internet

The footage went viral on the Chinese internet, prompting users to praise the “brave act” of the rescuers.

One user wrote on China's version of TikTok, Douyin: “The earth does not only belong to humans. Search and rescue dogs save people, and armed police soldiers save dogs. This is how the world should be.”

Another said: “Rescue warriors, you have worked hard. You are the best people and real heroes. I salute you! It's really amazing that a dog is so strong. Make sure to treat it well.”

A third also added: “This is the greatest kindness that humans can show to animals!”

Massive loss caused by Chinese earthquake

Nearly 1,000 people were injured and more than 10,000 houses were damaged after the deadly earthquake struck China last week.

According to the Chinese state broadcaster’s international arm, CGTN, the first batch of 500 temporary housing units had been built for residents in Meipo, a village in Gansu, on Friday night.