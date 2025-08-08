/WATCH | Delhi couple denies entry in restaurant over Indian attire, CMO orders probe

A couple was reportedly not allowed to enter a restaurant in Delhi's Pitampura area because they were wearing traditional Indian attire. In a video, circulated on social media, the couple claimed that the restaurant rejected their entry, citing the woman's “suit-salwar.” The couple claimed that others in Western attire were allowed in. They also claimed that the restaurant manager misbehaved with them. The person recording the video said that the restaurant had no right to run if they were refusing entry to people based on their Indian attire, and also demanded that the restaurant be shut down.

As the video went viral, Delhi cabinet minister Kapil Mishra responded, saying that the Chief Minister of the Indian capital, Rekha Gupta, had been informed about the issue. The minister called the incident unacceptable and said officials had been told to look into the matter and take immediate action.

"This is unacceptable in Delhi. A video has surfaced showing a ban on Indian attire at a restaurant in Pitampura. This is unacceptable. CM @gupta_rekhaji has taken serious cognisance of the incident. Officials have been instructed to investigate this incident and take immediate action." Mr Mishra wrote on his X post.

In another post, Kapil Mishra said that the “operators of this restaurant have agreed not to restrict customers based on what they wear.” He added that the restaurant would now allow people in Indian clothes and will also offer discounts on Rakshabandhan to women wearing traditional attire.

How did the internet react?

After the video sparked debate online, some people slammed the eatery for the alleged discrimination, while some also saw defending it, saying it must be their policy.

“Is the restaurant owner psycho or what?” an X user said.

“If denying entry based on a hijab is illegal, how is this any different? Discrimination is discrimination," another wrote.

“Why are we making an issue out of everything? It’s private property, not public,” a third one defended it.

What did restaurant say?