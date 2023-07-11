WATCH | Confused US President Joe Biden whisked away by King Charles III

US President Joe Biden provided ammo to his critics once again after he was spotted confused and dazed during his visit to the United Kingdom.

Biden met King Charles III for the first time since the latter's coronation earlier this year. The US president had skipped the ceremony at the time, setting some bitterness between the two parties. On Monday, Biden paid a visit to the king but the headlines took a different turn.

In the video clip going viral on social media, the pair can be seen greeting each other and later taking part in the inspection of the guard outside Windsor Castle. Biden seemingly walked in front of the monarch, repeating the mistake of his predecessor Donald Trump when the Republican leader meted the same treatment to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

At the end of the line, Biden stopped and started speaking to a guard. The conversation went at length and a visibly agitated King Charles III could be seen trying to lead Biden away from the guard. During the incident, Charles appeared to direct his anger at the guard before walking away.

Despite the king's insistence, Biden continued speaking to the guard. It was only after a few moments that Biden looked back and forth between the monarch and the guard and decided to follow the king, away from the lineup of soldiers.

After whisking the president away, Charles put his hand behind Biden's back. A few moments later, Biden also put his hand behind the king, sparking speculations that it was a breach of the protocols. However, a Buckingham Palace source People that Biden did not break any protocol as the monarch was "entirely comfortable" with the encounter.



Netizens question Biden The internet, however, was split on Biden's action. A section took to Twitter, widely sharing the video and criticising Biden for once again looking absent-minded.

"How is this even real? King Charles has to show Biden where to go. We are a laughing stock," said one netizen while another added, "74-year-old King Charles has to lead 80-year-old Biden around."

Biden last had formal talks with Charles at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in November 2021.

God save the Queen, man Last month, Biden left many puzzled after he concluded one of his speeches by remarking, "Alright? God save the Queen, man".

Todd Gillman, the White House correspondent for the Dallas Morning News, covered Biden's speech and admitted that he, along with other pool reporters present in the room, did not grasp the ‘intended’ meaning behind the phrase.

