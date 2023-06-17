‘God save the Queen, man,’ Biden leaves crowd puzzled with mysterious remarks, watch

The US President Joe Biden left many people puzzled and questioning his intent after he concluded his speech on Friday at the National Safer Communities Summit in Connecticut. Speaking before an audience of gun safety advocates and survivors of gun violence at the University of Hartford, Biden's closing remarks, "Alright? God save the Queen, man," triggered a wave of confusion and criticism on social media. President Biden ends gun control speech in Connecticut by saying 'God save the Queen, man.'pic.twitter.com/3jdKqarg9m — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 16, 2023 × God Save The Queen trends on Twitter Shortly after the speech, "God Save The Queen" began trending on Twitter as users sought to make sense of the President's remark. Some speculated whether Biden was referencing Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, who had passed away in September of the previous year. It's worth noting that President Biden attended the queen's funeral on September 19, leading to further speculation about a potential connection.

Todd Gillman, the White House correspondent for the Dallas Morning News, covered Biden's speech and admitted that he, along with other pool reporters present in the room, did not grasp the ‘intended’ meaning behind the phrase. Gillman shared his confusion on Friday, writing, "Several of you have asked me why he might have said that. I have no idea. Other poolers likewise have no idea." Biden’s remarks on gun control measures During his address, President Biden expressed his deep concern about the prevalent issue of gun violence in the United States, emphasising that it occurs "every damn day." He advocated for various gun control measures, including universal background checks and the banning of AR-15s. Biden made it clear that he remains steadfast and resolute in his commitment to combating gun violence, vowing to never yield on the issue.

Addressing the weariness felt by many individuals, the President empathised with the public, stating, "A lot of you are tired. You're tired. No, I get it. Try being 110 and doing it again." Biden added, "Whether you are Democrat or Republic we all want families to be safe. We all want to drop them off at a house of worship, a mall, a movie, a school door without worrying that's the last time we're ever see them."