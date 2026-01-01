/Watch China's 'Terminator cop': Humanoid robot walks alongside uniformed men, making Robocop theme a reality

Makers of RoboCop may not have expected that the 1990s Hollywood action film franchise would come alive decades later, but China now reportedly has a humanoid robot walking alongside police on patrols. Footage of the robot shared from Shenzhen industrial city this week showed the robot strolling confidently in front of what appeared to be two uniformed policemen (video below). This could be the future of policing in the world, as many countries have already introduced robotics in areas such as threat detection, defusing explosives, patrolling and surveillance.

China’s ‘Terminator’ cop

The AI-powered RoboCop, whose gait appeared similar to the villain in Arnold Schwarzenegger starrer Terminator 2: Judgement Day, is in fact a machine named EngineAI T800 or a smaller version of it, possibly the PM01 model.

As a social media user observed, it “casually joined police patrol like it’s 2049 already.”

“It looks like a jacked metal soldier ready to arrest your grandma for walking too slowly,” the user added for good measure.

The ‘patrol’ took place in a park known as Window of the World, a major tourist spot in the industrial city.

It was reportedly a demonstration, days after the T800’s official launch in early December. The robot is fast entering into real-world testing and can have applications including in public safety.

Capabilities of EngineAI’s RoboCop

The robot is made by Shenzhen EngineAI Robotics Technology Co., Ltd., also known as EngineAI. The start-up, headquartered in Shenzhen’s Nanshan District, specialises in general-purpose humanoid robots.Since its founding in October 2023, EngineAI has rapidly released multiple humanoid models such as the SE01 and PM01.

The T800 is its flagship full-size model, designed and manufactured in-house by EngineAI. It is aimed at high mobility and industrial applications, and will be mass-produced.

What can the T800 robot do? Key features

The T800 is a full-size general-purpose humanoid robot that has high mobility and can perform dynamic movements such as martial arts kicks. It can be deployed in industry, service, and public safety applications.

Standing at around five feet eight inches, the robot weighs 75 kg, including battery.

Like most humanoid robots in its category, the T800 can perform complex dynamic movements such as kicks, jumps and spins. It has dextrous hands with integrated tactile sensing.

The T800 emphasises extreme agility and strength and is entering mass production, with pricing starting at around $25,000 for base models.

It has an anthropomorphic motion design for seamless complex action, designed for industrial, service, and high-stress scenarios such as combat testing.

The robot has onboard AI processing, with some configurations using Nvidia-based modules.

It can function for up to four to five hours depending on workload.

The T800 can walk at speeds up to around 10.8 km per hour.

Watch the video below:

