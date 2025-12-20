/China: AI Robotic Dog Guides Visually Impaired Passengers on Shenzhen Metro | World DNA

Published: Dec 20, 2025, 09:34 IST | Updated: Dec 20, 2025, 09:34 IST
A new assistance service has launched on China’s Shenzhen Metro for passengers with visual impairments—and it comes without a leash. Introducing Xiaosuan, or “Little Garlic”, an AI-driven robotic dog designed to guide and support visually impaired riders. For the first month, metro staff will supervise and step in when necessary. If the trial proves successful, the programme may be extended to additional stations throughout Shenzhen.