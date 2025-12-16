/YEARENDER: 2025 , the year of AI - Humanoid robots, Agntic AI, competition and policy reform - What did you miss?

In January, DeepSeek released DeepSeek-R1, a large language model (LLM) focused on chain-of-thought reasoning and training cost efficiency.

In February, Mistral AI launched Le Chat, a high-speed assistant with up to 1,000 words per second output.

Policy actors gathered for the 2025 AI Action Summit in Paris, co-chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian PM Narendra Modi, with more than 100 nations engaging on global AI issues. In the same month, OpenAI released a research preview of GPT-4.5 that had better multimodal skills.

