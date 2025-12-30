/Robots are dumb: Humanoid kicks its operator in the groin, then acts out his pain | Viral video

A viral video on social media shows a man being kicked in the groin by a humanoid robot that was mimicking his own movements. It has attracted hilarious reactions from netizens, as people called out how dumb robots really are. The video was first shared on BiliBili by a user named zeonsunlight. It shows a man wearing a motion capture suit, kicking around while the robot copies him, and ultimately ends up hitting the man himself. The suit has sensors that record body movements and convert them into digital motion data. This information is transferred to a Unitree G1 robot that does exactly what the person wearing the suit does.

The man performs a high kick, and the robot follows suit. Unfortunately for the man, the position of the robot was such that its leg aimed right at the man's groin, leaving him in pain. The robot mimics him and acts out in pain as well, leaving the viewers in splits. The video was posted on Bluesky by journalist James Vincent. He wrote alongside the video, 'another robot highlight for 2025: man wearing humanoid mocap suit kicks himself in the b***s." A user commented, "The kick in the n***s is one thing but then mocking his pain is just diabolical..." Another user wrote on X, “That's going to be the meme that encapsulates rogue sentient AI.”

Unitree G1 robot

Several users commented about how he is the first man to kick himself in the b***s. "How many humans in history can be said to have kicked themselves in the balls? Truly revolutionary," a user wrote. The Unitree G1 robot weighs 35 kilograms and is 4.33 ft tall. It has more mobility than an average human because of the 23 degrees of freedom in its joints. It has an advanced perception system, including a 3D LiDAR sensor and a depth–sensing camera.