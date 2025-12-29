/A robot got lost in Antarctica. It revealed scary secrets from underneath another glacier

Scientists have gotten a look at an area of Antarctica that has been hard to reach, even with the best technology. It wasn't done intentionally, but a robot thought lost to time resurfaced and revealed secrets about the underbelly of the Denman Glacier. This ocean robot was sent to collect data from the Totten Glacier, but it ended up under the Denman Glacier. The findings published in ScienceAdvances journal in December 2025 mention that this robot was a free-floating device, and a pull by a current led it astray from its destination. With features like salinity and temperature sensors, it was meant to go below the water and surface once every 10 days to transmit data to satellites. This is a common method to study the impact of climate change on the glaciers.

The Australian national science agency CSIRO intended for this robot to do the same for the Totten Glacier. The primary purpose was to know by how much the sea levels could rise if this particular one in Antarctica melted. But it was navigationally lost instead and never surfaced again. However, it proved to be a blessing in disguise as it gathered data from the Denman Glacier. Nine months later, the robot resurfaced with plenty of data on this ice body and the impact of climate change on Antarctica.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The robot showed how East Antarctica could be affected

It got trapped beneath the Denman Glacier and the Shackleton ice shelf. During this time, it did what it was intended to do, except for a different glacier. It measured water salinity and temperature from the sea floor up to the base of the ice shelf. It also tried to resurface, but every time it did, the robot bumped the ice shelf, measuring its depth unintentionally. When the researchers compared the data of the ice shelf's depth to satellite measurements of the area, they could tell which way it went and from where it was transmitting the data.