/China dominates global robotics with over 2 million factory robots – where does India stand?

"China is by far the world's largest market in 2024, representing 54 per cent of global deployments. The latest figures show that 295,000 industrial robots have been installed - the highest annual total on record," the report highlighted.

In 2024, for the first time ever, domestic robot manufacturers captured 57 per cent of the Chinese market share in 2024, a significant increase from 47 per cent in 2023. This shift indicates a growing self-reliance in China's robotics industry.