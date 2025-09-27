/China dominates global robotics with over 2 million factory robots – where does India stand?

India has made notable strides in robot installations, with 9,100 units deployed in 2024, reflecting a 7 per cent increase from the previous year.
China solidified its position as the global leader in industrial robotics. According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), Chinese factories installed nearly 2,95,000 new robots, accounting for more than half of the global total. This surge brings China's industrial robot stock to a record 20,27,000 units, marking a significant milestone in its automation journey.
India has made notable strides in robot installations, with 9,100 units deployed in 2024, reflecting a 7 per cent increase from the previous year. The automotive sector played a pivotal role, contributing to 45 per cent of these installations. This growth positions India sixth globally in annual robot installations, surpassing Germany and underscoring its expanding footprint in industrial automation.
"China is by far the world's largest market in 2024, representing 54 per cent of global deployments. The latest figures show that 295,000 industrial robots have been installed - the highest annual total on record," the report highlighted.
In 2024, for the first time ever, domestic robot manufacturers captured 57 per cent of the Chinese market share in 2024, a significant increase from 47 per cent in 2023. This shift indicates a growing self-reliance in China's robotics industry.
Globally, 5,42,000 industrial robots were installed in 2024, more than double the number from a decade ago. Asia continued to dominate the market, accounting for 74 per cent of new deployments, while Europe and the Americas represented 16 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively. This trend highlights the region's central role in the global robotics landscape.
The IFR projects a 6 per cent annual increase in global robot installations, expecting the total to reach 5,75,000 units in 2025 and surpass 7,00,000 by 2028. China's market is anticipated to maintain its leadership, driven by continuous investments in automation and technological advancements.
India's robotics industry is on an upward trajectory, with the operational stock of industrial robots nearly doubling since 2018. The government's initiatives, particularly in the automotive sector, are expected to further fuel this growth. However, challenges such as the expiration of the Production Linked Incentives (PLI) scheme in 2026 may impact short-term momentum.
While China leads the global robotics race with substantial investments and advancements, India is steadily progressing, with significant growth in robot installations. Both nations are poised to play pivotal roles in shaping the future of industrial automation, each contributing uniquely to the global landscape.