Watch: Chaos erupts inside London Underground as violent brawl breaks out

Travellers of a London Underground train witnessed chaotic and unusual scenes last week when a brawl broke out between four passengers on the train. The incident, captured by fellow passengers, involved four people, out of which three dragged the fourth one out of a train to the platform. The man initially was overpowered by the trio but eventually managed to fight and crawl back into the train.

The video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet, showing the three men kicking, punching and assaulting the victim. The victim, while fighting back, also threw his legs in the air, aimed at deterring the assault. Meanwhile on the London Underground... 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🙈👊 pic.twitter.com/NxK19U7o6C — Football Fights (@footbalIfights) January 28, 2024 × The chaos subsided only after a staff from Transport for London (TfL) intervened.

Even as the brawl continued, video shows the bystanders screamed and pleaded the four men to end the violence. The British Transport Police was made aware of the incident and an investigation had been launched, as per media reports.

Reacting to the incident, a spokesperson for British Transport Police was quoted as saying by Daily Mail: “We are aware of a video showing a fight taking place at Old Street Underground station. Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 279 of 28/01/2024.”

London Underground, infamous for lack of maintenance and public security, has been facing continued disruptions of late. Even on Tuesday (Jan 30), the Central Line of London Underground was suspended between North Acton and Ealing Broadway due to a points failure. The Tube's busiest line was once again suffering severe delays due to a shortage of trains.

In December 2023, Inner London Crown Court sentenced a rapist to 14 years in jail for raping and assaulting a sleeping woman inside a London Underground train in February 2020.

He reportedly approached the victim, who was not known to him, before sexually assaulting and then raping her in view of other passengers, including an 11-year-old child.