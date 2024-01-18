Watch: ‘Biryani Chai’ takes internet by storm after Parle-G omelette recipe

In a world where food vloggers don’t shy away from trying their hands on weird food concoctions, a new emerging trend is taking internet by storm. We all know how both ‘chai’ and ‘Biryani’ are loved by Indians like nothing else. Have you ever wondered what a mix of the two good tastes would be like? A viral video does the job of finding the answer to the exact same question, which has left the online world scratching its head.

The viral video shows a woman telling the recipe of ‘Biryani chai,’ prompting an intense user engagement on social media.

The video, featuring 'Neha Deepak Shah', starts with the woman putting cinnamon, star anise, black peppercorn, cardamom and fennel seeds, and tea leaves in boiling water. Once the water reaches boiling point, she puts in crushed ginger and honey in a glass and adds the boiling water into it. This is how she prepares the exotic 'Biryani Chai.' The video was share on social media last week and since then, it has amassed over 5.3 million views. The post has generated intense user engagement, with many people expressing their disappointment with the so-called Biryani Chai recipe.

An individual wrote, "It's a garlic and a leg piece away from biriyani."

A second said, "Ye to Kadha bana diya apne (You just made a kadha)."

A third shared, "Maybe that's lemon tea with add-ons."

"Didi namak aur mirchi reha gayi, (You missed salt and chilli powder)" posted a fourth.

A fifth joked, "Thank God she actually didn't put biryani in it."

Last week, people expressed their disgust online after a bizarre recipe of Parle-G omelette went viral on social media. The vendor was shown cracking two eggs into a bowl, followed by adding chopped onions, salt and masala. Then he poured the mixture into a pan and cooks the omelette in butter. "I would prefer to die than eating it," a user commented. "It's not his fault. If someone has to be blamed it's the food vloggers who visit them," said another.