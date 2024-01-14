India: Police detain Punjab man for impersonating a girl during examination

A man was detained by police in the north Indian state of Punjab earlier this month for impersonating a girl and attempting to take a recruitment exam for health workers. The man, identified as Angrez Singh from Fazilka, had appeared for the exam of multi-purpose health workers held by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, at DAV Public School in Kotkapura on January 7.

The man had dressed as a girl for the examination, well adorned with red bangles, a bindi, and lipstick and was seated wearing a ladies’ attire.

Everything went well in the first hour of the examination but investigators grew suspicious after noticing something wrong with the attire later.

The suspicion prompted the investigators to run a biometric verification process, which revealed the 25-year-old man's true identity. It was established that the man was impersonating a female candidate, named Paramjit Kaur, from Fazilka and was wearing a wig.

The man was immediately apprehended and handed over to police by the University administration. Another similar incident was reported in the area some days ago, indicating the involvement of a larger network.

Dr Rajeev Sud, Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences was quoted by India Today TV as saying that Angrez was appearing for the exam on behalf of a girl, identified as Paramjit Kaur, a resident of Fazilka.

Faroidkot SP Jasmeet Singh later confirmed that the man was detained and an investigation had been initiated. "We received a complaint from Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, and we are currently investigating the matter. We will take appropriate action after completing our inquiry," he said.

It must be noted that Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) earlier this month conducted a recruitment exam for 806 posts of multipurpose health worker. About 7,200 candidates appeared in the exam at the centres in Kotkapura, Faridkot and Ferozepur.

As a result of the incident, the candidature of Paramjit Kaur was cancelled by the university administration.