ugc_banner

Watch: Airport X-ray reveals dog stuffed in a bag, netizens criticise owner 

Wisconsin, United StatesEdited By: Tanisha RajputUpdated: Dec 09, 2022, 11:46 PM IST

This happened as the dog owner was unaware of the security protocols that one needs to follow, TSA spokesperson Jessica Mayel told USA Today. (Image courtesy: TSA_GreatLakes) Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The dog was a dachshund-chihuahua mix and was not harmed but was a "little skittish" after going through the security check

A dog was found in a bag during a security x-ray check at Dane County Regional Airport in Wisconsin on December 7, by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). The TSA  then sent it as a caution to passengers travelling with pets to follow the safety protocol.

The dog was a dachshund-chihuahua mix and was not harmed but was a "little skittish" after going through the security check.

The TSA on Twitter posted a picture and a video of the incident. 

The post read, "A dog was accidentally sent through the X-ray @MSN_Airport this week. When travelling with any animal, notify your airline & know their rules. At the checkpoint, remove your pet from the bag and send all items, including the empty carrier, to be screened in the machine." 

×

This happened as the dog owner was unaware of the security protocols that one needs to follow, TSA spokesperson Jessica Mayel told USA Today. 

Mayle in an email said, "After the dog was discovered by the X-ray operator, the officer explained the proper process to the passenger and confirmed she had disclosed she was travelling with the pet to the airline. After her bags were cleared, she proceeded to her gate."

A user replied to the post, "The animal should be taken from his owner. This is clearly not an accident! The animal could be having troubles breathing in that backpack. This is animal cruelty and the owner should be out in jail…"

While another user commented, "A dog is not an "item".

×

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

 

RELATED

'Crown jewel': Rare wave clouds amaze sky-watchers in the US. Take a look!

‘America’s unknown child’: Philadelphia police identify boy found dead in a box 65 years ago

Racism, xenophobia are public health threats, need to be addressed, says scientific review